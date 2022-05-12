Diana Dyer Bartlett Acquires 2,716 Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £19,908.28 ($24,544.79).

Shares of LON MWY opened at GBX 734 ($9.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £476.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 773.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 798.93. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 679.47 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($10.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

