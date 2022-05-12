Martyn Coffey Sells 48,902 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total value of £289,988.86 ($357,525.41).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Martyn Coffey acquired 24 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($185.23).

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 535.50 ($6.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 522.50 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 857 ($10.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 638.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 675.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

MSLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($10.91) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

