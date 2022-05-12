Graham Screawn Sells 61,072 Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £79,393.60 ($97,883.86).

LON UPGS opened at GBX 130 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.60. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 123.50 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($2.93). The company has a market cap of £116.11 million and a PE ratio of 12.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

