Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,267 ($15.62) per share, with a total value of £16,471 ($20,306.99).

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($15.87) on Thursday. Softcat plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,250 ($15.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($27.75). The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($23.55) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($24.19).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

