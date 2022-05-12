Natalie Kershaw Purchases 12,644 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,644 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($61,575.39).

On Monday, March 14th, Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of Lancashire stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($61,645.62).

LON LRE opened at GBX 393.20 ($4.85) on Thursday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 710.50 ($8.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 402.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.43. The firm has a market cap of £959.45 million and a PE ratio of -18.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s payout ratio is -0.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.09) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.63) to GBX 731 ($9.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 627.43 ($7.74).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

