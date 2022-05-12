National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$487.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.00 million.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

