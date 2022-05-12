Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

