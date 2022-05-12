Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

