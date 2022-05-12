Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN) Insider David Harris Purchases 30,534 Shares

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Harris purchased 30,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,847.10 ($24,469.36).
Shares of Bens Creek Group stock opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.67. Bens Creek Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.33).
About Bens Creek Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bens Creek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bens Creek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.