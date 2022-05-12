Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN) Insider David Harris Purchases 30,534 Shares

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Harris purchased 30,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,847.10 ($24,469.36).

Shares of Bens Creek Group stock opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.67. Bens Creek Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.33).

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

