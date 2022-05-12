Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) Insider Scott Fletcher Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) insider Scott Fletcher purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,328.94).

Shares of LON NCCL opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. Ncondezi Energy Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of £3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

