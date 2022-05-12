discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Bruce Thompson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Bruce Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.54) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($42,719.76).

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 729 ($8.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £695.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. discoverIE Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 647 ($7.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.71). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 778.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 885.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.18) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

