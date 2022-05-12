B. Riley Comments on Globalstar, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $8,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 437.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,893,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 1,940,333 shares during the period. Finally, Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

