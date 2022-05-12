Kosmos Energy Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.