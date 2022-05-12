Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Guild Holdings Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guild in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE GHLD opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $518.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

