Insider Buying: Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Buys 5,345 Shares of Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones bought 5,345 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 810 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £43,294.50 ($53,377.51).

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treatt alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Tim Jones acquired 1,116 shares of Treatt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($12,259.35).

Shares of LON:TET opened at GBX 801 ($9.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £484.32 million and a PE ratio of 32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. Treatt plc has a twelve month low of GBX 785.53 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,315 ($16.21). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Treatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.