Shift4 Payments, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.