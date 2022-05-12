Barrington Research Comments on Perdoceo Education Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRDO stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,637,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,426,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

