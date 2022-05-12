R1 RCM Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

