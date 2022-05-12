Rayonier Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Rayonier in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

RYN stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.83. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

