Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

