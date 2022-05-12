Analysts Set Expectations for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of TREX opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.