Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

