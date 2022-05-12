Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

NYSE TREX opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Trex has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Trex by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.