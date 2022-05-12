Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after acquiring an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.