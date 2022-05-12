Avivagen Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avivagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.40 million.

CVE:VIV opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. Avivagen has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$13.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

