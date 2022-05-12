AEye (LIDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. AEye has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect AEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIDR stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. AEye has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AEye by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AEye by 2,243.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

