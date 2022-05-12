KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Friday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.27. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.
In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $132,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,114. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
