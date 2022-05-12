KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Friday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.27. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $132,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,114. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

