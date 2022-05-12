AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $8.14 on Thursday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

