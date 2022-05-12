Hippo (HIPO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Hippo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 334,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hippo (HIPO)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.