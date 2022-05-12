Hippo (HIPO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Hippo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Several research firms have commented on HIPO. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hippo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 334,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

