Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Shares of SVML opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33. Sovereign Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.66).

