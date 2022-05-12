Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.19) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

LON:CAML opened at GBX 235.50 ($2.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386 ($4.76). The stock has a market cap of £414.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 239.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

