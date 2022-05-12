Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.88) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.32).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 865.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($21.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 15.06%. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

