Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 460 ($5.67) to GBX 490 ($6.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 498 ($6.14).

ATYM opened at GBX 337 ($4.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 404.45. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £471.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

