Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.25).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.35) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.53). The stock has a market cap of £562.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

