Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

