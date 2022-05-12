Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.
Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81).
