Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.44).
Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.95. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £203.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90.
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
