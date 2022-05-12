Base Resources (LON:BSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.44).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.95. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £203.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.