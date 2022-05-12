Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.26) price target on the stock.

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 457 ($5.63) on Monday. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 401.91 ($4.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 472.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

