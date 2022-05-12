Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Cut to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a boost from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

