Pan African Resources’ (PAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 20.10 ($0.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £385.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.64.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.