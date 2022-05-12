Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 154 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 92.80 ($1.14) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 67.75 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

