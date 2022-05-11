Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.