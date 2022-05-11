First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,862 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $49,670,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 149.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 79,436 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $14.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

