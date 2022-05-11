Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

