Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of Hubbell worth $116,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $191.88 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

