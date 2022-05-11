Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPC opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $488.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

