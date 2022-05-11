First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.47.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

