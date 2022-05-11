Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $120,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Terex by 237,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

