Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,269 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.