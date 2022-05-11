Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vroom worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 17.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRM opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

