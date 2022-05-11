Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 108,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.